Court to deliver Aisha Huang’s judgement on December 4

An Accra High Court has fixed December 4, 2023, to deliver its judgement in the case of En Huang, aka Aisha Huang, an alleged illegal miner.

At the court, the defense counsel and the prosecution informed the court that they had filed their written addresses before the court.

Aisha Huang is standing trial for undertaking illegal mining operations without license, facilitating the participation of persons in illegal mining unlawfully and re-entering Ghana after her deportation.

Aisha has denied the charges and is in prison custody.

The case of the State is that the complainants are security and intelligence officers.

The prosecution said Aisha had gained “notoriety” for engaging in series of small-scale mining activities known as ‘galamsey’ across the country.

It said in the year 2017, Aisha was arrested for a similar offence, but she managed to sneak out of the country, averting prosecution and had allegedly commenced small scale mining activities without license after she re-entered the country.

