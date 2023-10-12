Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Blackshield Fund Management rejects SEC’s claims of bailout delay

Social News Blackshield Fund Management rejects SECs claims of bailout delay
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Blackshield Fund Management Ltd (formerly Gold Coast Fund Management) has disputed the reasons Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave for the delay in releasing monies owed customers of the defunct firm.

Customers of the defunct company earlier this week picketed at the premises of the Finance Ministry to demand the payment of their locked-up cash.

SEC said in a press release issued on Wednesday said “We wish to state that the delay in payment of bailout funds to affected customers is not due to the refusal of the Ministry of Finance to provide funds. The delay is principally due to the legal action by Blackshield/Gold Coast contesting the liquidation petition brought by the Official Liquidator (Office of the Registrar of Companies) at the request of SEC following the revocation of licenses. The SEC will continue to support the Official Liquidator in pursuing the liquidation petition in court.”

But Blackshield Fund Management Ltd indicated that SEC refused to assist it in collecting over GH¢5 billion in principal and interest owed to the company and its related companies by government institutions, saying that it is not a debt collector.

“SEC knows that Parliament did not impose any conditions for the payment of validated funds due to customers of fund management companies including BlackShield,” it said in a rejoinder issued on Thursday.

Blackshield Fund Management Ltd also queried why the SEC was using liquidation as a condition for payment.

“We will not go further than this. We will respect the judiciary processes still going on with the belief that our rights will eventually be restored. We urge those responsible to pay what is due to BlackShield Capital Management Limited and related companies so that what is due to our customers per our records, can be paid to them,” it added.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM BLACKSHIELD HERE

PRESS RELEASE
It has come to our attention that on 11 October 2023, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) put out a public release, “Update on implementation of bailout program for affected clients of Blackshield Fund Management Ltd (formerly Gold Coast).

In the release, SEC wrote, “We wish to state that the delay in payment of bailout funds to affected customers is not due to the refusal of the Ministry of Finance to provide funds. The delay is principally due to the legal action by Blackshield/Gold Coast contesting the liquidation petition brought by the Official Liquidator (Office of the Registrar of Companies) at the request of SEC following the revocation of licenses. The SEC will continue to support the Official Liquidator in pursuing the liquidation petition in court.”

Nothing could be further from the truth. There are related matters in court. So, as law law-abiding organization, we choose not to wrestle with SEC where it has descended. Our response will be brief, for now. SEC did not allow due process to play out per their regulations before deciding to withdraw the BlackShield Capital Management Limited's (BlackShield) license. SEC refused to assist BlackShield in collecting what is now over GHS5 billion in principal and interest owed to the company and its related companies by government institutions, saying that “…it is not a debt collector”. SEC knows that Parliament did not impose any conditions for the payment of validated funds due to customers of fund management companies including BlackShield. We ask, why is the SEC using “liquidation” as a condition for payment?

We will not go further than this. We will respect the judiciary processes still going on with the belief that our rights will eventually be restored.

We urge those responsible to pay what is due to BlackShield Capital Management Limited and related companies so that what is due to our customers per our records, can be paid to them.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Ghana is firm in support of Israel, Ukraine — Akufo-Addo Ghana is firm in support of Israel, Ukraine — Akufo-Addo

24 minutes ago

The greatest threat to democracy in Africa is the proliferation, sophistication of terrorist networks – Akufo-Addo The greatest threat to democracy in Africa is the proliferation, sophistication ...

1 hour ago

Blackshield Fund Management rejects SECs claims of bailout delay Blackshield Fund Management rejects SEC’s claims of bailout delay

1 hour ago

Well start arrests of unlawful use of our uniforms soon – GAF warns We’ll start arrests of unlawful use of our uniforms soon – GAF warns

1 hour ago

Holding on urine for a long time dangerous – IMaH Dialysis Nurse Holding on urine for a long time dangerous – IMaH Dialysis Nurse

1 hour ago

Court to deliver Aisha Huangs judgement on December 4 Court to deliver Aisha Huang’s judgement on December 4

1 hour ago

I agree CHASS must handle feeding of students – Mahama I agree CHASS must handle feeding of students – Mahama

1 hour ago

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva wrongly announced a debt deal with Zambia at an IMF-World Bank discussion on debt worldwide. By FADEL SENNA AFP IMF chief prematurely announces Zambia debt deal

1 hour ago

Liberians voted in presidential and legislative elections on Tuesday. By GUY PETERSON AFP International observers praise Liberia on peaceful vote

1 hour ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs UTV attack: 'Blame production team for fusing showbiz with politics' — Allotey J...

Just in....
body-container-line