Severe crisis hit hundreds of residents in Mepe after Akosombo dam spillage [Video]

Social News Severe crisis hit hundreds of residents in Mepe after Akosombo dam spillage Video
Hundreds of residents in Mepe in the North Tongu district of the Volta Region are facing a severe crisis after the Akosombo dam spillage flooded their homes.

The overflow has caused substantial losses, with some individuals scrambling to save personal belongings and relocating to higher ground for safety.

The community is grappling with the disruption of essential services, as both water and electricity supply have been cut off.

Speaking to Citi News on Thursday, a resident said, “I have been affected just yesterday. My whole house has been flooded. Yes, I feel a bit okay, I have moved to the neighbouring community, Battor. This is my first time.”

Another resident said, “The water has destroyed my house. It started bit by bit, but it later came with speed. We were not able to get everything out before the water flooded the place.”

Another resident expressed concern about the lack of access to water and electricity. “We used to access water from the main river but due to the spillage we can no longer access the water from that side, and we’ve been disconnected from using the electricity we have in our town which is a source of pumping the pipe that we get drinking water from. So as it stands we have no drinking water in town.”

“We are calling on the government to bring us drinking water and food because the food vendors cannot come out and sell for us because they don’t even know where their items are. They are saving their lives. They have left all their foodstuffs inside the room and the water has destroyed them.

“Since last night, I haven’t taken water. Even the water that we use to cook; those that are on the hill, the water that they will use to prepare food for others they are not able to do that.”

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged the Volta River Authority (VRA) to slow down the spillage of the Akosombo dam to allow for the safe evacuation of residents.

-citinewsroom

