Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

'Shut up, sit somewhere and be very quiet' — Allotey Jacobs slams Prof. Frimpong Boateng

'Shut up, sit somewhere and be very quiet' —Allotey Jacobs slams Prof. Frimpong Boateng
12.10.2023 LISTEN

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has launched a scathing attack on Professor Frimpong-Boateng for accusing President Akufo-Addo of running a 'family, friends and concubines' administration.

In a recent article authored by Professor Frimpong-Boateng and published on October 9, 2023, he further alleged that the President had transformed his government into a "family, friends, and concubines government."

He expressed concern about certain influential figures within the government, who, despite not holding official positions, appeared to exert significant influence in securing appointments for friends and associates.

He raised questions about the direction of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its departure from its core principles.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng also accused certain government officials of involvement in illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey, a claim that led to police and attorney general investigations of appointees fingered.

However, the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, after reviewing a docket submitted by the police based on Professor Frimpong Boateng's allegations, disclosed that the professor had declined to cooperate with the police in providing further information to substantiate his claims.

The Attorney General's report indicated, "The Professor refused to provide any further information to the police," and all individuals named in Professor Boateng's report had denied the allegations made against them.

In reaction to these allegations, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, during an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, described Professor Frimpong-Boateng's actions as unacceptable.

"It will be good for him if he shuts up - I expect him to sit somewhere and be very quiet after you were given four years.

“In politics, some people, after appointment, were dismissed after one or two years but you (Frimpong Boateng) held your appointment for four years," he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva wrongly announced a debt deal with Zambia at an IMF-World Bank discussion on debt worldwide. By FADEL SENNA AFP IMF chief prematurely announces Zambia debt deal

11 minutes ago

Liberians voted in presidential and legislative elections on Tuesday. By GUY PETERSON AFP International observers praise Liberia on peaceful vote

17 minutes ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs UTV attack: 'Blame production team for fusing showbiz with politics' — Allotey J...

38 minutes ago

We are not cowards, we will picket at Mahama's office on November 16 – Ernest Owusu Bempah "We are not cowards, we will picket at Mahama's office on November 16" – Ernest ...

43 minutes ago

'We'll vote for Bawumia; we're daring you to come with your showdown' —NPP Central Regional Executives jabs Kennedy Agyapong 'We'll vote for Bawumia; we're daring you to come with your showdown' — NPP Cent...

1 hour ago

Ghana's economy is recovering so fast —Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Ghana's economy is recovering so fast — Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

1 hour ago

'Shut up, sit somewhere and be very quiet' —Allotey Jacobs slams Prof. Frimpong Boateng 'Shut up, sit somewhere and be very quiet' — Allotey Jacobs slams Prof. Frimpong...

2 hours ago

GJA mourns with J.A Kufuor over wife demise GJA mourns with J.A Kufuor over wife demise

2 hours ago

Dr Ernest Addison pushes for speedy debt restructuring for G20 members Dr Ernest Addison pushes for speedy debt restructuring for G20 members

2 hours ago

Capital Bank's Ato Essien jailed 15 years for stealing over GHC90million Capital Bank's Ato Essien jailed 15 years for stealing over GHC90million

Just in....
body-container-line