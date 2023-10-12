12.10.2023 LISTEN

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has launched a scathing attack on Professor Frimpong-Boateng for accusing President Akufo-Addo of running a 'family, friends and concubines' administration.

In a recent article authored by Professor Frimpong-Boateng and published on October 9, 2023, he further alleged that the President had transformed his government into a "family, friends, and concubines government."

He expressed concern about certain influential figures within the government, who, despite not holding official positions, appeared to exert significant influence in securing appointments for friends and associates.

He raised questions about the direction of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its departure from its core principles.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng also accused certain government officials of involvement in illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey, a claim that led to police and attorney general investigations of appointees fingered.

However, the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, after reviewing a docket submitted by the police based on Professor Frimpong Boateng's allegations, disclosed that the professor had declined to cooperate with the police in providing further information to substantiate his claims.

The Attorney General's report indicated, "The Professor refused to provide any further information to the police," and all individuals named in Professor Boateng's report had denied the allegations made against them.

In reaction to these allegations, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, during an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, described Professor Frimpong-Boateng's actions as unacceptable.

"It will be good for him if he shuts up - I expect him to sit somewhere and be very quiet after you were given four years.

“In politics, some people, after appointment, were dismissed after one or two years but you (Frimpong Boateng) held your appointment for four years," he added.