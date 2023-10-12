Support the girl child with sanitary pads – UE Regional Minister

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, has appealed to development partners to support adolescent girls with sanitary pads.

Mr Yakubu made the request on Wednesday in Bolgatanga at a ceremony organised by ActionAid-Ghana to mark the International Day of the Girl Child on the theme, "Model Girls' School: Promoting Safe Space for Girls Education and Leadership."

He bemoaned the situation where adolescent girls have become prey to unscrupulous men in their quest to acquire sanitary pads.

The Minister said many girls are inpregnated by men when they (girls) seek financial help from such men to buy sanitary pads, adding that some of these girls write their Basic Certificate Examination (BECE) with pregnancies.

He advised students, particularly the female ones, to stay focused and make some sacrifices to enable them to realise their natural aspirations.

On his part, the Upper East Manager of ActionAid-Ghana, Mr Alhassan Sulemana, said the International Day of the Girl Child is dedicated to recognising and promoting the rights and wellbeing of girls worldwide.

The day, he said, “emphasises the importance of empowering girls through education, access to healthcare, protection from violence and discrimination.”