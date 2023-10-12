12.10.2023 LISTEN

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has waded into the ongoing discussions surrounding the recent attack on United Television.

This incident, which occurred on Saturday, involved a group of individuals who identified themselves as NPP sympathizers storming the UTV studios, disrupting a live entertainment show.

The group demanded an apology from A Plus, a regular panelist to both the NPP and the Akufo-Addo government.

A Plus was asked to apologize for tearing a letter addressed to UTV's management from the NPP, outlining proposed reforms for the United Showbiz program which they claim has taken a political dimension against the ruling the ruling government.

The Police acted promptly and arrested sixteen of the individuals involved in the incident.

In reaction to this distressing incident, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has strongly condemned the actions of the group.

In an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, he stated, "They have to be punished," calling on the New Patriotic Party to ensure that individuals involved in the attack face the consequences of their actions.

He also expressed hope that such behavior would not be repeated by NPP supporters in the future.

However, amidst the condemnation, Allotey Jacobs commended the government's leadership and the NPP for distancing themselves from the incident.

He emphasized the importance of key institutions and organizations speaking out against such actions, saying, "It is good that the leaders of NPP have spoken.

“It is good that the Media Commission and GJA have spoken out. It is also good that UTV has also spoken out," he said.