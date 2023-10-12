Interior Minister launches GIS 2023-2029 strategic plan

The Minister for Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has launched the 2023–2029 Strategic Plan of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) on Wednesday in Accra and pledged the government’s commitment to managing the country’s borders effectively.

The Minister expressed confidence that the GIS seven-year Strategic Plan, which attempts to steer GIS operations, has clearly outlined the tactics the service would employ to realise its mandate over the next seven years.

The 7-year Strategic Plan would also serve as a guide for the Ghana Immigration Service in running a solid immigration system that satisfies the nation's social and economic needs.

According to Mr. Dery, the Plan also offers a strong monitoring and evaluation mechanism that will aid in determining the effectiveness of the Ghana Immigration Service and the results of the Plan's execution.

Mr. Dery pointed out that the 2023–2029 Strategic Plan is organised around four key areas: Border Management, Transnational Crime Prevention, Enforcement, and Organisational Drivers. Each of these areas clearly outlines strategies to support the transformational goal of becoming a model Immigration Service for migration management and the security of Ghana.

He explained that the 2018 - 2022 Strategic Plan saw improvement and expansion of infrastructure, capacity building and recruitment.

The Minister called on all parties involved in migration management to support the implementation of the initiatives stated in the Strategic Plan to improve the management of migration in Ghana and throughout the world.

The Danish Ambassador to Ghana, H. E Tom Nørring, reaffirmed the commitment of the Danish Government to supporting the Ghana Immigration Service to achieve its mandate as well as strengthening the nation's borders.

The Strengthening Border and Migration Management in Ghana project, which is being carried out by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development with financing from the Danish government, is the umbrella project under which the Plan was created.