BoG Governor showed 'clear disrespect' to #OccupyBoG protesters — Nyaho-Tamakloe

New Patriotic Party founder member Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has told Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison to resign if he cannot manage the central bank as it ought to be.

At a press conference organised by some former military officers, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe took issue with Dr Addison's posture at the #OccupyBoG demonstrators.

After the march, Dr Addison told international media that the protesters should have used more civilised channels to convey their grievances rather than resort to the street manifestation as though they were "hooligans".

Addressing the matter, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said: "We have noticed, with grave concern, the clear disrespect shown by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to protestors led by the minority in parliament and many aggrieved Ghanaians".

"It cannot be true that the 'OccupyBoG' demonstrators were solely on any political agenda when they were joined in the march by other well-meaning Ghanaians to show their indignation against actions taken that have led to losses to the taxpayer", he said.

He said "incompetence and inefficiencies should not be condoned in public office as far as the output of such officers impoverishes ordinary Ghanaians. If you can’t do the work, resign. It is that simple".

-Classfmonline

