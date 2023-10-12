Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

CHASS alarmed over indiscipline in SHSs

Education CHASS alarmed over indiscipline in SHSs
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) has expressed concern about the total breakdown of discipline in Senior High Schools (SHS).

CHASS says Heads of Senior High Schools should be given the power to instil discipline in students.

Speaking at the 61st annual conference of CHASS, the President of CHASS, Reverend Stephen Owusu Sekyere, lamented the crippling effects of indiscipline in second-cycle schools.

“CHASS is concerned about the increasing rate of indiscipline that has bedevilled most of our Senior High Schools of late. Some of these misconducts such as hooliganism, bullying, occultism, smoking, and drug abuse, to mention a few, have their roots, we have detected in the homes and communities of the culprits,” the President of CHASS lamented.

In 2017 the Ghana Education Service (GES) officially banned all forms of corporal punishment of children in schools in Ghana as part of efforts aimed at promoting a safe and protective learning environment for children.

The GES directed that a Positive Discipline Toolkit which gives alternatives to corporal punishments must be adopted by all teachers.

The decision has been kicked against by a number of teacher groups and civil society organisations including education think tank, Africa Education Watch.

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, in 2021 , called for dialogue among the Ghana Education Service (GES), teachers and teacher unions over a possible review of the directive.

There have been a number of riots in several second-cycle schools in the country in recent times.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

The realities of galamsey will hit us soon – Frimpong-Boateng fires back at Godfred Dame The realities of galamsey will hit us soon – Frimpong-Boateng fires back at Godf...

2 hours ago

'waakye', a local rice and beans dish 13 hospitalised after eating poisoned 'waakye' at Atwedie

2 hours ago

Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo OSP runs to CJ to remove Justice Twum from Cecilia Dapaah case

2 hours ago

AG's 'bare' characterisation of my galamsey report 'not surprising' — Prof. Frimpong-Boateng AG's 'bare' characterisation of my galamsey report 'not surprising' — Prof. Frim...

2 hours ago

VR: Amedzikope JHS pupils forced to Study under trees as dilapidated school block turns death trap V/R: Amedzikope JHS pupils forced to Study under trees as dilapidated school blo...

2 hours ago

Your time is up; go back to where you cam from! — GBC staff tells Director-General Your time is up; go back to where you cam from! — GBC staff tells Director-Gener...

3 hours ago

Incompetence, inefficiencies shouldnt be condoned in public office – Nyaho Tamakloe Incompetence, inefficiencies shouldn’t be condoned in public office – Nyaho Tama...

3 hours ago

How do ministers stash cash in their homes and expect the unemployed youth to be satisfied – Nyaho Tamakloe How do ministers stash cash in their homes and expect the unemployed youth to be...

3 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Ablakwa establishes fund with GHS30,000 to assist victims, distributes life jackets Akosombo dam spillage: Ablakwa establishes fund with GHS30,000 to assist victims...

3 hours ago

Gabon's ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba L and his wife Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Valentin, 60, who has been jailed, her lawyer says. By Steeve JORDAN AFPFile Wife of Gabon's deposed leader Ali Bongo jailed: lawyer

Just in....
body-container-line