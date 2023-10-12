Modern Ghana logo
'You're ingrate, cruel; hate is eating you up' — Kwamena Duncan 'grills' Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has reacted to the allegations made by Professor Frimpong-Boateng against the Akufo-Addo government.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accused some officials in the government of engaging in illegal mining, which is currently under investigation by the Police and the Attorney General.

He also criticized President Akufo-Addo for leading what he termed a "family, friends, and concubines government."

“There are people who claim to be stalwarts of the party; they have neither political appointments nor positions in the party structure. They appear to wield so much power that one of them is described as ‘de facto Prime Minister’ of the country.

“Apparently, they have what it takes to get their friends and favourites appointed to prominent and powerful positions in society. At the same time, they have the tendency to disrespect and make life difficult for Ghanaians. This is unlike the NPP we know. NPP, HOW DID WE GET HERE?

“We are being served with a variation of “family, friends, and concubines government”, and control of the press not through violence but through bribery and intimidation. We are witnessing the weaponization of state institutions to silence transformative voices while allowing patronized corruption to flourish.

“Instead of development in freedom, we are witnessing unprecedented intimidation, economic retrogression, and suffering in silence. NPP, HOW DID WE GET HERE?”, he said in his recent article titled "NPP, How Did We Get Here?”

In reaction on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Mr Duncan questions Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's basis for describing President Akufo-Addo's government as "family, friends and concubines" administration.

He described Prof. Frimpong-Boateng as an ingrate after he served in Akufo-Addo's government for four years as a cabinet minister and Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

"It takes a congenital ingrate to describe a government that you served for four solid years.

“So, it is when the four years you were a part, you never saw that government as constituted for family, friends, and concubines.

“The cruelest way to thank somebody that has given you this honor," Duncan remarked.

He admonishes Prof. Frimpong-Boateng to stop the attack on the President and his government.

"You must have a life. Professor, have a life...hate is eating him up," Kwamena Duncan exclaimed.

Gideon Afful Amoako
