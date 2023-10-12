Families of former MMDCEs to hit the street over unpaid salary arrears

It has emerged that the government of President Nana Addo Danqua Akufo Addo has failed to pay salary arrears of former MMDCEs despite several petitions and letters.

The situation has subjected many of them to severe hardships. As a result, families of these former MMDCEs have decided to take to the streets to protest.

According to reports, the protests will get the support of various groups and individuals who believe that it is unfair for the government to ignore the pleas of these former MMDCEs who have served the nation.

The situation has also raised concerns about the treatment of public servants and their families, especially those who may not have a voice or platform to air their grievances.

It is interesting to note that out of the 134 MMDCEs who left office, 5 have passed on due to hardship. The difficult economic situation of the country is forcing the former MMDCEs to resort to live a pathetic life.

They threaten that until they are sorted out, they will not stop pursuing their legitimate actions to receive what is due them.