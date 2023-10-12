Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Families of former MMDCEs to hit the street over unpaid salary arrears

By Japhet Festus Gbede || Contributor
Regional News Families of former MMDCEs to hit the street over unpaid salary arrears
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

It has emerged that the government of President Nana Addo Danqua Akufo Addo has failed to pay salary arrears of former MMDCEs despite several petitions and letters.

The situation has subjected many of them to severe hardships. As a result, families of these former MMDCEs have decided to take to the streets to protest.

According to reports, the protests will get the support of various groups and individuals who believe that it is unfair for the government to ignore the pleas of these former MMDCEs who have served the nation.

The situation has also raised concerns about the treatment of public servants and their families, especially those who may not have a voice or platform to air their grievances.

It is interesting to note that out of the 134 MMDCEs who left office, 5 have passed on due to hardship. The difficult economic situation of the country is forcing the former MMDCEs to resort to live a pathetic life.

They threaten that until they are sorted out, they will not stop pursuing their legitimate actions to receive what is due them.

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

GJA mourns with J.A Kufuor over wife demise GJA mourns with J.A Kufuor over wife demise

53 minutes ago

Dr Ernest Addison pushes for speedy debt restructuring for G20 members Dr Ernest Addison pushes for speedy debt restructuring for G20 members

53 minutes ago

Capital Bank's Ato Essien jailed 15 years for stealing over GHC90million Capital Bank's Ato Essien jailed 15 years for stealing over GHC90million

2 hours ago

Mentally impaired mother delivers third born on the eve of Mental Health Day Mentally impaired mother delivers third born on the eve of Mental Health Day

3 hours ago

Professor Kingsley Nyarko Bawumiah will be the next to lead NPP — Kwadaso MP

3 hours ago

Severe crisis hit hundreds of residents in Mepe after Akosombo dam spillage Video Severe crisis hit hundreds of residents in Mepe after Akosombo dam spillage [Vid...

3 hours ago

Ashanti Region must show NPP red card for lack of development – Prof. Adu-Gyamfi Ashanti Region must show NPP ‘red card’ for lack of development – Prof. Adu-Gyam...

3 hours ago

Odawna traders threaten naked protest if govt fails to renovate market Odawna traders threaten naked protest if govt fails to renovate market

3 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah accuses OSP of disrespecting court over Chief Justice petition Cecilia Dapaah accuses OSP of disrespecting court over Chief Justice petition

3 hours ago

Free SHS: Cheating in WASSCE high under Akufo-Addo govt – Clement Apaak Free SHS: Cheating in WASSCE high under Akufo-Addo gov’t – Clement Apaak

Just in....
body-container-line