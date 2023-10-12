Incompetence, inefficiencies shouldn’t be condoned in public office – Nyaho Tamakloe

Founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has argued that the posture of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) toward the Minority in Parliament’s protest is a clear disrespect.

The Minority early this month protested against the Central Bank demanding the resignation of Governor Dr. Ernest Addison over allegations of gross mismanagement and unlawful printing of money for government.

The Minority’s attempt to present a petition to the Central Bank was unsuccessful after the Governor and his two deputies failed to show up to receive the leadership of the protesters.

Unhappy about this, the Minority vowed to stage another protest at a later date to present the petition to the Governor.

Speaking about it at a press conference organised by ex-military officers on the topic, “The State of Ghana Today” on Wednesday, October 11, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said it amounts to disrespect from the BoG Governor.

He stressed that incompetence and inefficiencies should not be condoned in public office, insisting that anyone who is unable to carry out their mandate must resign.

“We have noticed with grave concern, the clear disrespect shown by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to protestors led by the Minority in Parliament and many aggrieved Ghanaians. It cannot be true that the ‘OCCUPY BOG’ demonstrators were solely on any political agenda when they were joined in the March by other well-meaning Ghanaians to show their indignation against actions taken that have led to losses to the taxpayer.

“Incompetence and inefficiencies should not be condoned in public office as far as the output of such officers impoverishes ordinary Ghanaians. If you can’t do the work, resign. It is that simple,” Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe argued.

In his address, the founding member of the NPP said Ghana has been riddled with corruption of political public office holders amassing unexplained wealth, tribalism, nepotism, and parochial in their interest, especially under this regime of President Akufo-Addo.

This he said is giving statesmen like himself sleepless nights.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe in a call on government noted that it is important government works to ease the suffering of the ordinary Ghanaian.