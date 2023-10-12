How Do Ministers Stash Cash In Their Homes And Expect The Unemployed Youth To Be Satisfied – Nyaho Tamakloe

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has raised concern how Ghana is now riddled with corruption of political public office holders who continue to amass unexplained wealth.

This he says is giving statesmen like himself sleepless nights under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration.

Speaking at a press conference organised by ex-military officers on the topic, “The State of Ghana Today” on Wednesday, October 11, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said it’s difficult to understand how Ministers hoard money in their bedrooms and expect the unemployed youth to be satisfied.

“In the old age of ours we don’t sleep soundly at night. Ghana has been riddled with perceived corruption of political public office holders amassing unexplained wealth, tribalism, nepotism, and parochial in their interest, especially under this regime under President Akufo-Addo.

“How do Ministers hoard stashes of cash in foreign and local currencies in their homes, acquire properties in prime areas of Accra and other parts of the country, drive the most luxurious cars and live extravagantly and expect our youth who remain largely without meaningful employment to be satisfied,” Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe indicated.

According to the founding member of the NPP, he can no longer describe President Akufo-Addo, the man he was for which reason he campaigned for him to become President.

He said after becoming President, Nana Akufo-Addo has become a different person.

“The Akufo-Addo I knew and had numerous dialogues and demonstrations with is not the Akufo-Addo who is now president,” Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe argued.