Akosombo dam spillage: Ablakwa establishes fund with GHS30,000 to assist victims, distributes life jackets

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa toured his Constituency on Wednesday, October 12, to assess the level of devastation suffered by his people after the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

The spillage done by the Volta River Authority (VRA) after various announcements flooded many communities, displacing hundreds of people from their homes.

During his tour of the affected communities, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa worked alongside the youth to provide support for those in need to save lives and property.

While commending his courageous constituents for the outstanding show of solidarity, compassion, and community spirit, the North Tongu MP has assured of his commitment to ensure everyone receives needed help.

Already, he has established a fund with seed money of GHS30,000 to assist victims in need of further emergency support.

In addition, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has distributed free life jackets and made relocation transportation arrangements for those in need.

Meanwhile, the MP has appealed to the Volta River Authority to help affected residents to higher grounds before the next round of spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.