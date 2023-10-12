Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akosombo dam spillage: Ablakwa establishes fund with GHS30,000 to assist victims, distributes life jackets

Social News Akosombo dam spillage: Ablakwa establishes fund with GHS30,000 to assist victims, distributes life jackets
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa toured his Constituency on Wednesday, October 12, to assess the level of devastation suffered by his people after the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

The spillage done by the Volta River Authority (VRA) after various announcements flooded many communities, displacing hundreds of people from their homes.

During his tour of the affected communities, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa worked alongside the youth to provide support for those in need to save lives and property.

While commending his courageous constituents for the outstanding show of solidarity, compassion, and community spirit, the North Tongu MP has assured of his commitment to ensure everyone receives needed help.

Already, he has established a fund with seed money of GHS30,000 to assist victims in need of further emergency support.

In addition, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has distributed free life jackets and made relocation transportation arrangements for those in need.

Meanwhile, the MP has appealed to the Volta River Authority to help affected residents to higher grounds before the next round of spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

5 minutes ago

The realities of galamsey will hit us soon – Frimpong-Boateng fires back at Godfred Dame The realities of galamsey will hit us soon – Frimpong-Boateng fires back at Godf...

32 minutes ago

'waakye', a local rice and beans dish 13 hospitalised after eating poisoned 'waakye' at Atwedie

34 minutes ago

Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo OSP runs to CJ to remove Justice Twum from Cecilia Dapaah case

34 minutes ago

AG's 'bare' characterisation of my galamsey report 'not surprising' — Prof. Frimpong-Boateng AG's 'bare' characterisation of my galamsey report 'not surprising' — Prof. Frim...

34 minutes ago

VR: Amedzikope JHS pupils forced to Study under trees as dilapidated school block turns death trap V/R: Amedzikope JHS pupils forced to Study under trees as dilapidated school blo...

34 minutes ago

Your time is up; go back to where you cam from! — GBC staff tells Director-General Your time is up; go back to where you cam from! — GBC staff tells Director-Gener...

2 hours ago

Incompetence, inefficiencies shouldnt be condoned in public office – Nyaho Tamakloe Incompetence, inefficiencies shouldn’t be condoned in public office – Nyaho Tama...

2 hours ago

How do Ministers stash cash in their homes and expect the unemployed youth to be satisfied – Nyaho Tamakloe How do Ministers stash cash in their homes and expect the unemployed youth to be...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Ablakwa establishes fund with GHS30,000 to assist victims, distributes life jackets Akosombo dam spillage: Ablakwa establishes fund with GHS30,000 to assist victims...

2 hours ago

Gabon's ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba L and his wife Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Valentin, 60, who has been jailed, her lawyer says. By Steeve JORDAN AFPFile Wife of Gabon's deposed leader Ali Bongo jailed: lawyer

Just in....
body-container-line