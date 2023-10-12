AG’s response to Prof Frimpong-Boateng shows government fight against galamsey was fake — Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, founder of policy think tank IMANI Africa has cast doubts over government’s willingness to genuinely tackle illegal mining after the Attorney General dismissed Prof. Kwabena Frimpong's report implicating top officials.

He said the fight against galamsey by the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government was fake from the onset.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 11, Mr. Cudjoe reacted to the AG’s advice which seeks to clear individuals fingered in a leaked report compiled by former Environment Minister Prof. Frimpong-Boateng on galamsey activities.

“Frankly, the AG's dubious report on illegal mining tells us one thing- our water bodies, forest reserves, lives and health are not a priority of this government. The fight against illegal mining was fake,” said the IMANI Africa President.

The IMANI Africa president further stated that “The Attorney General is simply wasting our time with his so called report on illegal mining. The Presidency as far back in April cleared every member of govt cited in Frimpong Boateng's report without investigating.”

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's leaked report alleged top officials were complicit in galamsey.

But the AG in response said the allegations “are empty and do not have evidence to prosecute the persons named."