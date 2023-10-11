A/R: Police Sergeant killed in gun battle with robbers; 2 suspects arrested

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of two armed robbers at Ejura in the Ashanti Region following a gun battle.

In a release from the Police, it said the two were arrested on Monday, October 9, for preparation to engage in robbery and opening fire on Police officers.

The suspects, Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abubakari, together with one other accomplice currently on the run, opened fire on officers who were on an operation to quell a planned robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura.

Two of the officers sustained gunshot wounds in the process and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

However, one of the officers, General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal, unfortunately passed on.

The two robbery suspects who also sustained gunshot injuries from the exchange of gunfire with the Police, are receiving medical attention under Police protection while efforts are underway to get their accomplice arrested to face justice.

Exhibits retrieved at the scene include two (2) SB shotguns, one (1) pump-action gun, six (6) live BB cartridges and one (1) used BB cartridge.

The Police in its release today mourned with the family of the deceased Sergeant who has paid the ultimate price in the service to the nation.