Ghana’s democracy at risk due to self-serving, corrupt political leaders – Nyaho-Tamakloe

A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has expressed deep concern that the personal interests and ambitions of the political class are gradually chipping away at the foundations of the nation’s democracy.

In an address at a press conference on the topic, “The State of Ghana Today,” Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe lamented the increasing focus on personal gain rather than the welfare of the nation. He emphasized the urgent need for political leaders to prioritize the principles of democracy over individual ambitions.

“Look at how this country that we fought and toiled for to have this democracy restored is being destroyed through personal interest,” Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe cited instances where political leaders appeared to prioritize personal interests over the broader welfare of the country. He also questioned how political appointees are able to keep huge sums of foreign currency in their homes.

“If the corruption among the political class is not tackled, then we will be in trouble. As a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, I am worried about how leading figures in the ruling party’s Presidential Primaries are now publicly confessing these acts of corruption with accusations of syphoning of public money and coffers to resettle their families abroad. Acquiring properties, while the people of Ghana largely suffer and are deprived of basic needs.”

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe further called on all political actors, regardless of their affiliations, to reflect on their actions and decisions, as these have far-reaching consequences for the nation.

“The current generation of politicians and other leaders should refrain from joining the bandwagon of greedy, corrupt, and uncultured miscreants causing chaos and disruption in the political space,” Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

-citinewsroom