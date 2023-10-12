Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s democracy at risk due to self-serving, corrupt political leaders – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Ghanas democracy at risk due to self-serving, corrupt political leaders – Nyaho-Tamakloe
12.10.2023 LISTEN

A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has expressed deep concern that the personal interests and ambitions of the political class are gradually chipping away at the foundations of the nation’s democracy.

In an address at a press conference on the topic, “The State of Ghana Today,” Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe lamented the increasing focus on personal gain rather than the welfare of the nation. He emphasized the urgent need for political leaders to prioritize the principles of democracy over individual ambitions.

“Look at how this country that we fought and toiled for to have this democracy restored is being destroyed through personal interest,” Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe cited instances where political leaders appeared to prioritize personal interests over the broader welfare of the country. He also questioned how political appointees are able to keep huge sums of foreign currency in their homes.

“If the corruption among the political class is not tackled, then we will be in trouble. As a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, I am worried about how leading figures in the ruling party’s Presidential Primaries are now publicly confessing these acts of corruption with accusations of syphoning of public money and coffers to resettle their families abroad. Acquiring properties, while the people of Ghana largely suffer and are deprived of basic needs.”

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe further called on all political actors, regardless of their affiliations, to reflect on their actions and decisions, as these have far-reaching consequences for the nation.

“The current generation of politicians and other leaders should refrain from joining the bandwagon of greedy, corrupt, and uncultured miscreants causing chaos and disruption in the political space,” Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghanas democracy at risk due to self-serving, corrupt political leaders – Nyaho-Tamakloe Ghana’s democracy at risk due to self-serving, corrupt political leaders – Nyaho...

2 hours ago

I'll end politics of one-upmanship in Ghana if elected President — Alan Kyerematen I'll end "politics of one-upmanship" in Ghana if elected President — Alan Kyerem...

2 hours ago

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Ghanaian legal Practioner Israel-Hamas war: Preach peace, stop publishing hate articles — Gabby to Ghanaia...

2 hours ago

Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister NPP hasn’t neglected Ashanti Region — Regional Minister

2 hours ago

Ghana requires private-public partnerships to achieve access to high-speed internet—Ursula Owusu Ghana requires private-public partnerships to achieve access to high-speed inter...

3 hours ago

Resign if you can't work — Nyaho-Tamakloe to Ernest Addison Resign if you can't work — Nyaho-Tamakloe to Ernest Addison

3 hours ago

'Make an effort to bring Alan back; it's possible' —Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to NPP 'Make an effort to bring Alan back; it's possible' — Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to N...

3 hours ago

Leaked IGP tape: 'It's baseless, unfortunate, unprofessional to educate us on what to do' —Atta Akyea fires IGP legal reps Leaked IGP tape: 'It's baseless, unfortunate, unprofessional to educate us on wh...

5 hours ago

AR: Police Sergeant killed in gun battle with robbers; 2 suspects arrested A/R: Police Sergeant killed in gun battle with robbers; 2 suspects arrested

5 hours ago

Govt yet to pay your money due to legal issue– SEC to aggrieved Gold Coast Fund Management Limited customers Gov’t yet to pay your money due to legal issue – SEC to aggrieved Gold Coast Fun...

Just in....
body-container-line