Gomoa Central District Assembly distributes farming inputs to thousands of farmers

The Gomoa Central District Assembly in collaboration with Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah last Friday distributed farming inputs to thousands of farmers in the district to boost crop production.

The items which included 6,000 cutlasses, 1,000 bags of fertilizer, 800 boxes of weedicide, 800 boxes of pesticides, 1,000 bags of Amonia and 2,500 pair of Wellington boots were to enhance food and cash crop production.

The beneficiaries were drawn from all the farming communities in the District as part of the Assembly's support to achieve food sufficiency thereby improving the local economy.

According to DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the Assembly periodically supply farm inputs to the farmers through both Planting For Food and Job as well as Planting For Export and Rural Development programmes.

He noted that the policy has boosted farming thus reducing unemployment, especially among the youth and assuring that the programme would continue to create more jobs for the people.

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Hon. Naana Eyiah lauded farmers in the Constituency for their hard work and commitment towards the development of agriculture.

Hon. Naana Eyiah stated that the items would boost the confidence level of the farmers and also attract potential ones to go into agriculture.

"Gomoa Central has a vast stretch of land for agricultural purposes. I therefore encourage Gomoa Central citizens both home and abroad to take into farming because government is committed to agricultural production," she stated.

She lamented the deplorable roads in the farming communities which is affecting the transportation of food and cash crop to marketing centres.

"But for our deplorable roads, Gomoa Central has gotten its fair share of the National Cake. You can all attest to the fact that through His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government, infrastructure and human development has improved significantly better than any Government since the inception of the Fourth Republic, though there is much more to be done.

"Classroom blocks, health facilities, market centers and employment for the teeming unemployed youth have been provided.

"Apart from the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), many people have secured permanent jobs in security agencies and other public institutions to cater for their children and families," she stated.

The Gomoa Central Member of Parliament reassured her constituents that all deprived roads in the vicinity especially Gomoa Nsuem to Awombrew, Ayensuadze to Abaasa, Darhom to Achiase and Gomoa Lome to Nduem which have been awarded on contract would be completed as assured by Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako Atta.

The Deputy Director of Agricultural Development unit of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr. Alfred Nii Ayi Ayeetey was happy with the kind of cordiality between farmers and the department which has enhanced mechanized farming in the District.

He commended farmers in the District for adhering to various advice of Agriculture Extension Officers on the modern method of farming practises which has improved food and cash crop production in the district.