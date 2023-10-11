Modern Ghana logo
Rotary Clubs of Kumasi, Obuasi cut sod for construction of 34 boreholes, 286 microflush toilets in Ashanti Region

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
An estimated 37,000 people in the Ashanti Region are expected to benefit from 34 boreholes and 286 microflush toilet facilities lined up to be constructed by Rotarians in Kumasi and Obuasi.

This was made known when the Kumasi Rotary Club was joined by their counterparts from Obuasi to cut sod for the construction of the boreholes and toilet facilities at Kona near Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region.

Communities in Obuasi and Kumasi are expected to benefit from these projects which will cost $223,000 with funding from The Rotary Foundation. The project is in partnership with the Salem Rotary Club, Virgina, USA and being sponsored by various rotary clubs, districts non-rotarians and individuals in Ghana, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, United Kingdom.

Nana Effah Mensah, the President of the Rotary Club of Kumasi, who made this known, said Rotary as a human centered institution, has over the years demonstrated its commitment to helping improve sanitation and access to potable water which is a key feature in its seven focused areas.

"Our primary focus as a club is to help the poor and vulnerable in the society, a commitment we will not renege on but will continue to make society better through our projects and programs," he stated.

Expected to be completed in 12 months, Nana Effah Mensah said Rotary Clubs have been deliberate in their quest to promote goodwill and prevent water-borne diseases in communities across the country.

President Godfrey Mwachande of the Obuasi Club also outlined sustained efforts by forming the Rotary Community Corps in its project locations whose mandate will be to sustain the interventions of Rotarians in their communities.

Nana Amponsah Agyeman III, the Queen mother of Kona who witnessed the sod-cutting ceremony lauded Rotarians for their efforts in improving lives through their activities.

She was particularly excited that Kona was benefiting from the boreholes and household microflush toilets stressing that the community leaders will ensure that these projects are sustained for generations to come.

She said the projects would help improve access to good drinking water and resolve issues of poor sanitation which was a problem in the community.

The projects form part of initiatives being undertaken by District Governor David Osei Amankwah of District.

