Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu donates to Akyem Tafo Government Hospital on his birthday

By Nana Boateng Kakape II Contributor
General News ER: Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu donates to Akyem Tafo Government Hospital on his birthday
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The General Overseer and the founder of Father's Chapel International (FCI), Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu, on October 9, 2023, donated assorted items to the Akyem Tafo Government Hospital in the Eastern Region of Ghana, as part of his birthday celebration.

The items include soft drinks, fruits, tissue papers, cleaning detergents, boxes of sanitary pads, boxes of wipes, Dettol, toiletries, bottled water, mosquito repellent, washing powder and so others.

The items were presented to the hospital by pastors and members of the FCI on behalf of Snr Rev. Isaac Osei Bonsu. The said donation was done to show the love Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu, has for humanity and the best place is the hospital so that the donation can save lives.

"Birthday is a time of giving. God gave His Son to save the world; Jesus is a gift to the world and I pray that we all receive this gift of God. These items are being donated as one of the ways to show the love of God for blessing our Papa with another year.

"Is about time we learn from Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu. We don't have to wait for one to die before we do something to show our love to them, our little help for others may always save a soul and this will bring the blessings of God upon us," he added.

In a short interview with Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu, he emphasizes how Akyem Tafo is very dear to his heart and also a place where Father’s Chapel International is situated.

"The first town to think of when development is mentioned is where you find yourself.

"I always feel honored when I help the citizens in my town, and I will continue until the end of the world," a statement read on his behalf added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Principal Nursing Officer, Madam Mildred Afi Mensah, thanked the founder of FCI, Pastors and the church members for the donation.

She said the items donated were timely, adding that, they would go a long way to improve health delivery and services at the hospital.

"In fact, we are surprised by the kind of things presented to us, and it's our prayer that the good Lord blesses Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu and all the church members for such a gift which we believe will cost a huge amount of money.

"We will make sure these items are put to good use at the hospital so that the pressure on the government and the patients will be reduced. God will keep on blessing Papa and all his church members," she stated.

She used that opportunity to plead to individuals, churches, and corporate institutions to always come to their aid since government alone cannot do everything.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

AR: Police Sergeant killed in gun battle with robbers; 2 suspects arrested A/R: Police Sergeant killed in gun battle with robbers; 2 suspects arrested

2 hours ago

Govt yet to pay your money due to legal issue– SEC to aggrieved Gold Coast Fund Management Limited customers Gov’t yet to pay your money due to legal issue – SEC to aggrieved Gold Coast Fun...

2 hours ago

Bawumia is the candidate the NDC fears most – Kennedy Osei Nyarko Bawumia is the candidate the NDC fears most – Kennedy Osei Nyarko

3 hours ago

Akosombo Dam spillage: Ablakwa urges VRA to relocate affected citizens before next round of spillage Akosombo Dam spillage: Ablakwa urges VRA to relocate affected citizens before ne...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo leaves for US Akufo-Addo leaves for US

3 hours ago

My gov'ts record and investments in education unmatched in 4th Republic – Akufo-Addo My gov't’s record and investments in education unmatched in 4th Republic – Akufo...

3 hours ago

Swedru market women demonstrate over forceful eviction Swedru market women demonstrate over forceful eviction

3 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah confronts Lawyer Martin Kpebu over alleged unfair comments on her case Cecilia Dapaah confronts Lawyer Martin Kpebu over alleged unfair comments on her...

4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo My government’s commitment to education has led to significant strides – Akufo-A...

4 hours ago

GRIDCo shuts down Sogakope substation after Akosombo Dam spillage over safety issues GRIDCo shuts down Sogakope substation after Akosombo Dam spillage over safety is...

Just in....
body-container-line