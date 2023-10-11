E/R: Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu donates to Akyem Tafo Government Hospital on his birthday

The General Overseer and the founder of Father's Chapel International (FCI), Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu, on October 9, 2023, donated assorted items to the Akyem Tafo Government Hospital in the Eastern Region of Ghana, as part of his birthday celebration.

The items include soft drinks, fruits, tissue papers, cleaning detergents, boxes of sanitary pads, boxes of wipes, Dettol, toiletries, bottled water, mosquito repellent, washing powder and so others.

The items were presented to the hospital by pastors and members of the FCI on behalf of Snr Rev. Isaac Osei Bonsu. The said donation was done to show the love Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu, has for humanity and the best place is the hospital so that the donation can save lives.

"Birthday is a time of giving. God gave His Son to save the world; Jesus is a gift to the world and I pray that we all receive this gift of God. These items are being donated as one of the ways to show the love of God for blessing our Papa with another year.

"Is about time we learn from Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu. We don't have to wait for one to die before we do something to show our love to them, our little help for others may always save a soul and this will bring the blessings of God upon us," he added.

In a short interview with Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu, he emphasizes how Akyem Tafo is very dear to his heart and also a place where Father’s Chapel International is situated.

"The first town to think of when development is mentioned is where you find yourself.

"I always feel honored when I help the citizens in my town, and I will continue until the end of the world," a statement read on his behalf added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Principal Nursing Officer, Madam Mildred Afi Mensah, thanked the founder of FCI, Pastors and the church members for the donation.

She said the items donated were timely, adding that, they would go a long way to improve health delivery and services at the hospital.

"In fact, we are surprised by the kind of things presented to us, and it's our prayer that the good Lord blesses Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu and all the church members for such a gift which we believe will cost a huge amount of money.

"We will make sure these items are put to good use at the hospital so that the pressure on the government and the patients will be reduced. God will keep on blessing Papa and all his church members," she stated.

She used that opportunity to plead to individuals, churches, and corporate institutions to always come to their aid since government alone cannot do everything.