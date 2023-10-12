Israel-Hamas war: Preach peace, stop publishing hate articles — Gabby to Ghanaian news portals

As conflict continues in the Middle East between Israeli and Palestinian forces, a prominent Ghanaian legal and media expert, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is urging Ghanaian news portals to take a more peaceful approach in their reporting and commentary.

Mr. Otchere-Darko, a respected lawyer and founder of the media conglomerate Asaase Media, expressed concern over some publications that have been putting out "hate articles" related to the ongoing war.

As the loss of life mounts on both sides, Mr. Otchere-Darko is urging Ghanaian media to take a more constructive approach in their coverage.

Rather than publishing antagonistic commentary that could inflame tensions further, he says media should "preach peace."

Antisemitism has no place in Ghanaian society, according to the legal expert.

In a tweet on Wednesday, October 11, he stated, "I have seen hate articles being published on some Ghana-focused online portals over the war in the Middle East. Antisemitism is unGhanaian and plainly despicable. This is the time to preach peace not hate."

His comments come amid the escalating 2023 Israel-Hamas war, part of the long-running Gaza-Israel conflict.

Fighting intensified earlier this month when Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched rocket attacks and other strikes against Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Israel has responded with airstrikes of its own.