Lil Win’s Great Minds International School opens vacancies for teachers

Renowned Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, is looking to expand the teaching staff at his school with the announcement of various vacancies.

In a notice issued sighted by this portal on the actor’s Facebook story on Wednesday, October 11, the management of Great Minds International School located in Ahenkro, Ashanti region called for applications for positions in integrated science, computing, social studies, RME, creative arts and lower primary facilitator.

According to the notice, the school "wants to fill the under listed posts with highly motivated and result-oriented individuals with qualified and experienced in the following disciplines."

It further stated that "preference will be given to related course applicants."

Applicants have been advised to send in their applications both electronically and physically by October 16. The notice also assured "accommodation for all staff. So distance shouldn't be your barrier."

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply within the deadline to be considered for the positions.

The school is said to be one of the top private basic schools in the Afigya Kwabre North district.