Plot to oust Dampare: Atta Akyea cannot deny his bias; he is more than the word bias – Adam Bonaa

Samuel Atta Akyea

Security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa is the latest to share the view that Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the committee probing the leaked tape of the plot to remove IGP George Akuffo Dampare has displayed some level of bias.

Although the chairman has described such allegations as baseless, Dr. Bonaa believes his conduct during sittings says otherwise.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, the Security Analyst said Samuel Atta Akyea has been more than biased.

“I’m wondering why the Chairman thinks those allegations were baseless. Maybe he doesn’t have a monitoring team who are taking note of his commentary on his chairmanship when it comes to this very important committee. So I’m wondering why he thinks he is not biased, he is biased. He is more than the word bias,” Mr. Atta Akyea indicated.

The chairman of the Parliamentary Committee continued, “You monitored, we all saw it when this whole thing was televised. At a point he was acting either as the lead lawyer or he was acting as if he was the advisor to the lawyers to some of the lawyers of the witnesses. An instance where CoP Alex Mensah was asked ‘are you a member of the NPP’ just when he was about to respond quickly the chairman interjected and said ‘be careful what you are going to say. Because you know your Police Service Act will not permit you to say that.’

“You can play the videos. I am not making it up. You can play the videos from that sitting. It was at that point Alex Mensah said he is a sympathizer. So as far as I am concerned there are several instances where you can see or anyone reading in between the lines will say that the Chairman was overly biased.”

In the midst of accusations of bias, Samuel Atta Akyea has assured the Ghanaian people that the committee probing the leaked take is committed to doing a solid job.