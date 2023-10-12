Modern Ghana logo
Free breast cancer screenings at public hospitals this month — Health Minister announces

Minister of Health has announced that all public hospitals across Ghana will offer free breast cancer screenings for the month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In a press statement released today, Wednesday, October 11, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu emphasized the importance of widespread screening and encouraged both women and men to take advantage of this opportunity.

"Arrangements have been made to make it a free screening in all government hospitals. I entreat all women and men to visit the nearest hospitals to check their breast status this month to avoid any future predicaments," the Minister stated.

According to the Health Minister, breast cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths in Ghana.

Making screenings freely available at public health facilities this month, he said aims to encourage more people to get checked.

"With early detection through screening, breast cancer is highly treatable. That is why we are removing all financial barriers to mammograms and clinical breast exams at our hospitals during October," said Agyeman-Manu.

The general public has been tasked with promoting awareness about the initiative within their communities.

October is internationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness and promote screening for early detection.

