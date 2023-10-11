Modern Ghana logo
Allowed SHSs to purchase their own food items – CHASS tells govt

Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the long delay in the disbursement of foodstuff to Senior High Schools across the country.

CHASS is requesting that Senior High Schools be given the opportunity to purchase their own food items for their students.

Speaking at the 61st National Annual Conference, the President of CHASS, Reverend Steven Owusu Sekyere, said that CHASS must have a say in the food items given to schools.

He intimated that allowing schools to purchase their own food items would help eliminate the logistical and operational challenges that often plague food supply to the various SHSs across the country.

“We are urging management to ensure a timely release of the entire funding for schools to make our work less stressful, and monies allocated for all activities must be increased significantly to meet the current market price of goods and services. This will help to provide our students with the required resources for their educational needs,” he said.

“CHASS also passionately wishes to reiterate our plea to management to allow the various schools to procure the food items to feed the students. This has been our unblemished request for years, and it is due to the way some suppliers sometimes disappoint us in supplying some food items on time. We are of the firm belief that procuring the food items by ourselves will reduce the logistical and operational challenges that come with it,” he added.

