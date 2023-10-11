Gold Coast Fund Management Company customers halts protest

11.10.2023 LISTEN

Aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Company have temporarily suspended their protest as they await a meeting with Ministry of Finance scheduled for tomorrow, October 12.

The group began picketing at the entrance of the Ministry of Finance on October 10, 2023, due to the Ministry’s delay in disbursing their funds, despite Parliament’s approval of GH¢8.6 billion to settle their claims.

The group’s Convenor, Charles Nyame, indicated that they will resume their protest if tomorrow’s meeting does not yield positive results.

“We assured them that if by 1 p.m., if we don’t hear anything, we will block the road. And this put them on their toes, and the Minister quickly came to us. When we met with the minister, he pleaded with us that they had heard our concerns and grievances. And for that matter, they are ready to engage us to find a lasting solution to our problems. He pleaded that we withdraw our members and meet with them tomorrow, at 12 p.m. We have agreed to suspend our protest pending the outcome of the meeting. We will bounce back with our protest if they refuse to engage us,” Nyame said.

He recounted the day one of their protest which he described as frustrating.

“In fact, the first 24 hours of our picketing were frustrating, based on the Ministry’s posture. Because we came here in diplomacy, thinking that the Ministry would be forthcoming even within the first 12 hours and engage us for resolution. But they were not forthcoming on that. For that matter, during the first hour of the remaining 24 hours, we were quite frustrated, and we blocked the entrance of the Ministry, allowing no one in or out. And I think this made them realize that we mean business and that we are ready to go all out,” he said.

-Citinewsroom