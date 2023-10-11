Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

My government’s commitment to education has led to significant strides – Akufo-Addo

Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the Keynote Speaker at the 61st anniversary of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) on Wednesday, October 11.

Speaking at the Conference, the President said he is delighted his government has invested so much in the education sector.

President Akufo-Addo noted that since assuming power in 2017, his government has shown commitment to education which has led to significant strides in areas of access, quality, as well as relevance of education.

“I am particularly happy that since my assumption of office in 2017, one sector that has been given utmost priority for nearly seven years is education and it is for good reason. Indeed education is a subject that is unavoidable whether else one is talking about be it health, agriculture, ICT, industrialization, housing, or security.

“My government’s unwavering commitment to education has led to the attainment of significant strides in the areas of access, quality, and relevance, making Ghana a beacon of progress in the region. It has been done with your enthusiastic support, for which I am grateful,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President further assured that his government is committed to every student’s journey into the fourth industrial revolution.

He said by repositioning the country’s education system, the government is nurturing a generation of empowered Ghanaians armed with the skills essential for the country’s economic prosperity.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Samuel Atta Akyea Plot to oust Dampare: Atta Akyea cannot deny his bias; he is more than the word ...

1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo My government’s commitment to education has led to significant strides – Akufo-A...

1 hour ago

GRIDCo shuts down Sogakope substation after Akosombo Dam spillage over safety issues GRIDCo shuts down Sogakope substation after Akosombo Dam spillage over safety is...

2 hours ago

Liberians voted in presidential and legislative elections on Tuesday. By GUY PETERSON AFP Vote counting under way in Liberia a day after elections

2 hours ago

Britain's King Charles III will be making his fourth official visit to Kenya. By Ugo AMEZ POOLAFPFile Calls for King Charles to apologise on Kenya visit

3 hours ago

Bugri Naabu feels vindicated; claims police officers confirmed their voices on IGP leaked tape at in-camera hearing Bugri Naabu feels vindicated; claims police officers confirmed their voices on I...

3 hours ago

Floods displace over 3,000 people at Buipe – Ghana Red Cross Society Floods displace over 3,000 people at Buipe – Ghana Red Cross Society

3 hours ago

NPP members demand removal of Agona West MCE over decongestion exercise NPP members demand removal of Agona West MCE over decongestion exercise

5 hours ago

Anal sex has become new trend among some group of women —AIDS Commission reveals Anal sex has become new trend among some group of women — AIDS Commission reveal...

5 hours ago

TikToker jailed 2 years for insulting sovereign President over lack of development TikToker jailed 2 years for insulting “sovereign” President over lack of develop...

Just in....
body-container-line