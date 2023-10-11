My government’s commitment to education has led to significant strides – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the Keynote Speaker at the 61st anniversary of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) on Wednesday, October 11.

Speaking at the Conference, the President said he is delighted his government has invested so much in the education sector.

President Akufo-Addo noted that since assuming power in 2017, his government has shown commitment to education which has led to significant strides in areas of access, quality, as well as relevance of education.

“I am particularly happy that since my assumption of office in 2017, one sector that has been given utmost priority for nearly seven years is education and it is for good reason. Indeed education is a subject that is unavoidable whether else one is talking about be it health, agriculture, ICT, industrialization, housing, or security.

“My government’s unwavering commitment to education has led to the attainment of significant strides in the areas of access, quality, and relevance, making Ghana a beacon of progress in the region. It has been done with your enthusiastic support, for which I am grateful,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President further assured that his government is committed to every student’s journey into the fourth industrial revolution.

He said by repositioning the country’s education system, the government is nurturing a generation of empowered Ghanaians armed with the skills essential for the country’s economic prosperity.