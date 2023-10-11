Bugri Naabu feels vindicated; claims police officers confirmed their voices on IGP leaked tape at in-camera hearing

Daniel Bugri Naabu, former Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed a sense of vindication after alleging that Superintendent Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Asare have confirmed the accuracy of the leaked tape's details and their voices.

Both officers initially denied their involvement during the public hearing but Chief Bugri Naabu says at the In-camera hearing during the recent committee session., they have conceded.

Bugri Naabu, addressing the media after the hearing, emphasised his truthfulness and role as a chief in not spreading falsehoods.

He explained the reasons behind recording the conversation, highlighting its importance for national security and the government.

“You were all there when they told the committee in public that I’m a liar but now before the committee they have all, including Gyebi, admitted their voices on the tape.

“I want to tell you all that as a chief I don’t tell lies, I was in my office and these people came to say the things they said. I felt it was important for the national security of this state and for the NPP government to know what they were doing in there so I taped them and went to give the tape to the president,” he said.

He stressed “Now they have all admitted that it is their voice so I want everyone to know that I am not a liar. And if they come out to challenge anything now, we will play what happened in there for all Ghanaians to hear,” he told journalists.

Bugri Naabu emphasised his intention to reveal the truth to the public and expose any further challenges to his credibility.

In the aftermath, the committee, initially set for an in-camera session until Saturday, has suspended its sittings indefinitely.

The committee chair mentioned their intention to review the audio and other evidence.

-Classfmonline