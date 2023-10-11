GBC workers demand removal of Director General over poor management

Aggrieved workers at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) are demanding the immediate removal of their Director General for his alleged inefficient management of the corporation.

They hoisted red banners inside and outside the GBC premises to press home their demands.

According to the workers, the Director General’s four-year contract expired on October 1, and any further extension would be detrimental to the Corporation.

Samuel Nathaniel Kevor, Divisional Union Chairman of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Workers Union told Citi News that “It was last week that we read a notice on a communique from the management on the working relationship with the union of GBC and we’ve addressed that letter to our national chairman of the Public Service Workers Union. It is out of that that we had to organize a sub-durbar because the decision has gone viral.”

“So we decided to have a sub-durbar to say that the decision taken by management is illegal, and is borne out of a resolve that workers of GBC are resisting an attempt to extend the contract. Our Director General’s contract has expired on the 1st of October, 2023. As a result, workers have resolved that since we’ve given him peaceful four-year tenure but we are not happy, the company is deteriorating, things to work with have become a challenge and we’ve realized that we need to make the appointing authority understand that if we extend the contract the place will collapse.”