Mental Health sensitization held at Tema Methodist Day SHS

In commemoration of October 10th, 2023's Mental Health Day, teachers and students at Tema Methodist Day Senior High School (Medass) have been educated on mental health issues and tasked with raising awareness among their family members and colleagues.

The Team Metro Health Directorate organized the student mental health sensitization as part of a month-long public education campaign.

In a conversation with the kids, Mr. Pious Tay, the Tema Metro Health Directorate's Mental Health Coordinator, stated that mental health is the external expression of positive intrapersonal and interpersonal interactions that have an impact on the environment.

According to Mr. Tay, the Tema Metro Health Directorate and the Yah-Salem Foundation agreed to commemorate the day with mental health empowerment education in order to give the pupils a foundational understanding of mental health.

According to him, persons who have a positive self-image and self-acceptance are less troubled and worried about what other people think of them, which helps to improve mental health.

He continued by saying that a sign of sound mental health is the ability to move in groups and communicate with peers.

"Most students move in groups with their pals and talk with anybody they happen to meet after school or even during lunch.

“Don't ignore someone who seems to be constantly alone and unable to communicate with peers; instead, suggest that they speak with a school counsellor or other mental health expert,” he stated.

Additionally, he urged the students to remember that a calm and orderly environment enhances mental health and that in order to support the development of good mental health, they should take care of their surroundings and cease stigmatizing one another.

He clarified that a person's behaviours can be utilized to enhance their mental well-being. The 360 effects, or the capacity to express happiness when things are going well and grief when things are not going well, is a sign of healthy mental health.

The Senior House Master, Mr. Williams Okanta, observed that the interaction had been instructive and asked Tema Metro to make every effort to periodically interact with students regarding health-related matters.

A student Prince Atsu Dortumor also mentioned that problems like drugs and unsuitable company had an impact on their mental health. As a result, he encouraged his peers and other senior high school students to prioritize their mental health in order to achieve academic success.

He also called on the Tema Metro Health Directorate and stakeholders in health fields to often visit them and engage them in activities that will improve their physical and mental well-being.

The Yah-Salem Foundation's co-founder, Mrs. Mary Adu Sarfo, said that the organization works to protect children's rights by preventing violence, abuse, and unmet expectations. It also assists in addressing child-related issues like adolescent pregnancy and child abuse while fostering good parenting practices.

She said it was critical that they raise awareness and instruct the kids on mental health.

"It was an opportunity to collaborate with Tema-Metro Health to create awareness and educate the students on their mental well-being and issues surrounding their mental health that help improve their academic performance," the speaker stated in reference to today's mental health day.

