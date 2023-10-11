Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee responsible for investigating the leaked tape plotting to oust Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has firmly denied allegations that the committee is operating beyond its mandate.

The committee has been accused of overstepping its boundaries leading to mishandling of the IGP.

In reaction, Mr. Atta Akyea has dismissed these allegations, asserting that the committee members are fully aware of their responsibilities.

Mr. Atta Akyea cautioned against attempts to interfere in the committee's scope of its work.

During an interview with Umaru Sanda on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr Atta Akyea mentioned that some individuals have attempted to dictate how the committee should function during their appearances, which he finds unprofessional and unfortunate.

He said, “That is totally baseless, nobody can educate us about our remit. Our remit is clear, and we understand what we are doing as a committee.

“So if anybody says we are trying to exceed our remit, in what areas are we trying to exceed our remit?

“Sometimes when people appear before the committee and begin to dictate how we should work. I find it very sad.

“We try to be very civil and polite but don’t walk before a committee and tell the committee what you think the committee should do. You think we are dummies and don’t know our left from right. It is unfortunate and unprofessional.”