Explore private financial initiatives to elimination FGM – Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, has encouraged member states of the African Union to explore private financial initiatives to fund the elimination of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

She emphasised the need for adequate financial investment in comprehensive awareness campaigns that inform communities about the physical and psychological consequences of FGM, dispel myths surrounding the practice and promote gender equality of women and girls.

Madam Zuweira Abudu stated this at the Second International Conference for Female Genital Mutilation with the theme "Change in a Generation” which started on Tuesday and is scheduled to end on Wednesday at Julius Nyerere International Conference Centre in Tanzania.

She said it was important for African leaders to protect the well-being and rights of every citizen, particularly regarding gender issues and called for a multi-faceted approach that includes education, legislation, community engagement and support for survivors.

The Minister indicated the significance of reliable and accurate data, while also advocating for dedicated budget lines in member states' annual budgets to support FGM elimination efforts.

The Second International Conference for Female Genital Mutilation is being organised by the Secretariat of the African Union.