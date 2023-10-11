Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Explore private financial initiatives to elimination FGM – Gender Minister

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
Social News Explore private financial initiatives to elimination FGM – Gender Minister
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, has encouraged member states of the African Union to explore private financial initiatives to fund the elimination of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

She emphasised the need for adequate financial investment in comprehensive awareness campaigns that inform communities about the physical and psychological consequences of FGM, dispel myths surrounding the practice and promote gender equality of women and girls.

Madam Zuweira Abudu stated this at the Second International Conference for Female Genital Mutilation with the theme "Change in a Generation” which started on Tuesday and is scheduled to end on Wednesday at Julius Nyerere International Conference Centre in Tanzania.

She said it was important for African leaders to protect the well-being and rights of every citizen, particularly regarding gender issues and called for a multi-faceted approach that includes education, legislation, community engagement and support for survivors.

The Minister indicated the significance of reliable and accurate data, while also advocating for dedicated budget lines in member states' annual budgets to support FGM elimination efforts.

The Second International Conference for Female Genital Mutilation is being organised by the Secretariat of the African Union.

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Bugri Naabu feels vindicated; claims police officers confirmed their voices on IGP leaked tape at in-camera hearing Bugri Naabu feels vindicated; claims police officers confirmed their voices on I...

6 minutes ago

GBC workers demand removal of Director General over poor management GBC workers demand removal of Director General over poor management

6 minutes ago

Floods displace over 3,000 people at Buipe – Ghana Red Cross Society Floods displace over 3,000 people at Buipe – Ghana Red Cross Society

6 minutes ago

NPP members demand removal of Agona West MCE over decongestion exercise NPP members demand removal of Agona West MCE over decongestion exercise

2 hours ago

Your dismissal of Prof. Frimpong Boatengs report is clear indication of your bias —Sammy Gyamfi chides Godfred Dame Your dismissal of Prof. Frimpong Boateng’s report is clear indication of your bi...

2 hours ago

Senior Psychologist Professor Joseph Osafo UTV attack: 'Your action is the highest form of disrespect' — Prof. Joseph Osafo...

2 hours ago

UTV attack: 'Your actions were inappropriate, unacceptable; apologise to UTV, NPP' —Nana Akomea to thugs UTV attack: 'Your actions were inappropriate, unacceptable; apologise to UTV, NP...

2 hours ago

Airbus saga: 'It's needless to picket Mahama's office; focus on OSP' —Kweku Baako blasts Fix the Country Movement Airbus saga: 'It's needless to picket Mahama's office; focus on OSP' — Kweku Baa...

2 hours ago

Anal sex has become new trend among some group of women —AIDS Commission reveals Anal sex has become new trend among some group of women — AIDS Commission reveal...

2 hours ago

TikToker jailed 2 years for insulting sovereign President over lack of development TikToker jailed 2 years for insulting “sovereign” President over lack of develop...

Just in....
body-container-line