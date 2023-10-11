Education Minister calls for raising of new educational leaders

11.10.2023 LISTEN

To achieve an educational system consistent with the fourth industrial revolution, Ghana must integrate relevant educational systems that nurture the skills and mindset of the people needed for socio-economic transformation, Ministry of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has noted.

Speaking at the launch of the National Educational Leadership Institute in Takoradi, the Minister said the country’s educational system was facing structural challenges like leadership issues that pose risks to the learning outcomes of students.

“Such challenges have resulted in many young people lacking the required skills to thrive academically and shape them to become successful people to help transform the country,” he said.

The National Educational Leadership Institute is a permanent independent institution that aims to provide tailor-made leadership programmes with certification for present and aspiring school heads and educational managers.

The initiative sought to equip educational leaders with the necessary knowledge, skills, attitudes and values needed for high-performing stewardship of learning experiences in all educational institutions across the country and also serve as an approach to improve their leadership capacities to promote collaborative teaching and learning geared towards improving students’ performances.

Dr Adutwum said it was imperative to begin raising a new generation of educational leaders who would be interested in the learning outcomes of students and lead the charge to turn Ghana’s socio-economic fortunes around.

On his part, the Executive Director of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development Ghana, Dr Charles Yeboah, the National Educational Leadership Institute implementing partner, said the Institute would roll out a five-month course for 400 heads of educational institutions that would form the first cohorts of the initiative.

The Director-General of the Institute of Educational Planning and Administration at the University of Cape Coast, Dr Michael Boakye-Yiadom, the lead implementing partner, speaking on the future and sustainability of the Institute, said there was the need for Parliament to pass a legislative instrument that would mandate successive governments to continue to implement the programme for the collective benefit of all.