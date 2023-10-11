Process your financial transactions on GIFMIS platform – G/A Regional Minister to MMDAs

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, has urged the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to process financial transactions on the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform.

He said the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act binds them to process all public funds via the GIFMIS platform, adding that failure to comply shall attract sanctions as explicitly stated in section 98(1) of the PFM Act.

Mr Quartey gave the directive in Accra when the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Ministry of Finance organised a Regional Budget Hearing for the 29 MMDAs in the region.

He noted that the region had been zoned into ten with a maximum of three MMDAs converging at one central point for their turns.

The Minister said findings of the Regional Monitory team on the work of the various departments in the assemblies revealed that most of them have been constrained by such challenges as lack of office space, inadequate staffing, logistics and funds.

He charged the MMCEs to step up their game in revenue mobilisation to enable them to raise adequate funds for the effective running of the MMDAs.

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr Eric Oduro Osae, said the use of the GIFMIS platform is a legal requirement.

He urged the MMDAs to use the platform, adding that its use helps to eliminate audit irregularities.