UTV attack: 'Your action is the highest form of disrespect' — Prof. Joseph Osafo blasts A-Plus

Headlines
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Senior Psychologist Professor Joseph Osafo

On Saturday, a group of thugs, reportedly affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), forcibly entered the studios of UTV in search of musician and panel member Kwame Obeng Asare, also known as A-Plus.

This intrusion occurred after A-Plus allegedly tore apart a letter from the NPP meant for the management of UTV demanding a reform of UTV's "United Showbiz" program.

The NPP had claimed that the show had become too political where panelists like A Plus constantly throw insults at the President and the entire government.

In a reaction, A-Plus described the letter as an infringement on media independence and tore his copy on the live show.

The individuals, who disrupted the show for over 30 minutes, demanded an apology from A-Plus for his actions.

In reaction to the incident, A-Plus condemned the act and explained that he tore the letter because he believed it was not an official communication from the NPP.

However, Senior Psychologist Professor Joseph Osafo criticized A-Plus during a panel discussion on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show asserting that A-Plus's action of tearing the letter was an act of disrespect.

He suggested that A-Plus could have read and discussed the contents of the letter without tearing it apart.

He said to Kwame SefaKayi, host of the show, "If a letter is addressed to someone and a guest rips it apart; it's the highest form of disrespect.

“It's not a good thing - A Plus could've just read it and discarded it with his idea. You don't need to by action tear it."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

