The Fixing the Country Movement recently announced its intention to occupy the office of former President John Mahama over what it described as lack of progress in the Airbus Corruption investigations involving the former President.

According to the group, a casual approach toward the Airbus corruption scandal is unacceptable, and it wants all parties involved to take quick action.

The Fixing the Country Movement emphasises the need for transparency and accountability in addressing the scandal that involves the former President.

"The Ghanaian public deserves transparency and accountability in addressing this corruption scandal involving a former President," a statement signed by Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, Convener of Fixing the Country Movement stated.

Kweku Baako, in a text message read during Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show, criticised the group's plan to picket at the former President's office.

He suggested that their efforts should be directed at the Office of the Special Prosecutor if they truly want an update on the investigation.

He wrote, "Why picket the office of former President Mahama when your concern is about the pace of investigations in the Airbus saga?

“Shouldn't the office of the Special Prosecutor be your focal point if any? Picketing at the former President's office is to embark on a journey to the wrong destination, needless indeed."