NPP members demand removal of Agona West MCE over decongestion exercise

Members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Agona West Constituency are calling for the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Agona West Assembly, Evans Addison-Coleman.

This is due to a decongestion exercise being carried out by the Assembly in the Central Business District (CBD) of the Agona Swedru township.

On Tuesday, several traders who conduct their business in the CBD took to the streets to protest against the MCE for supervising the erection of crash barriers to ward them off the streets.

They are not happy with the Assembly’s decision to have them move to the Mandela market for fear of losing customers.

Some executive members of the party who participated in the protest joined the traders to remove the crash barriers and deposit them at the party’s office, even though the police tried to intervene.

They believe that the MCE’s decision could cause disaffection for the party.

Some of the executive members accused the MCE of being influenced by a private developer and alleged that his actions were aimed at causing disaffection for the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, so that she would lose in the next elections.

However, Mr. Addison-Coleman has denied all the allegations levelled against him and maintains that the decongestion exercise and relocation of the market women have long been part of the Assembly’s plans to avert any misfortune.

He says the Assembly will not be discouraged and will still go ahead with relocating the market women to ensure sanity.

-citinewsroom