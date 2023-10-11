Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, has disclosed that a growing number of Ghanaian women have been engaging in anal sex, contrary to the commonly held perception that it is normally initiated by men.

During a discussion on HIV/AIDS risk factors on Adom FM’s "Burning Issues" hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, Dr. Atuahene revealed that recent research indicates a shift in sexual preferences, with many women now expressing a preference for anal sex.

Dr. Atuahene clarified that anal sex is not limited to same-sex encounters but is increasingly practiced between men and women.

He said, “Anal sex is not happening only between a man and his fellow man but also between a man and a woman.

“It has become a new trend or fun among some groups of women. Men who have sex with male colleagues, their chance or risk of getting HIV is 28 times higher than those who do not have anal sex.”

Dr. Atuahene pointed out that those involved in anal sex and individuals who inject illicit drugs are at a greater risk of contracting HIV/AIDS.

Discussing the HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in Ghana, Dr. Atuahene reported that by the end of 2022, 355,000 people had contracted the disease.

Among them, 289,718 were aged 25 and above, 40,497 were between the ages of 15 and 24, and 24,712 were children aged 0 to 14.

He emphasized that various segments of society, including pastors, preachers, chiefs, teachers, journalists, and others, all have at least one HIV/AIDS patient among them, given the figures provided.

Dr. Atuahene attributed the increase in HIV/AIDS among the youth to having multiple sexual partners.

Regarding the regional prevalence rate, he noted that the Eastern and Bono regions had the highest numbers at 2.2%, followed by the Greater Accra region at 2%.

The Western North region reported a rate of 1.9%, with the Ashanti region at 1.9%. The Bono East region had a prevalence rate of 1.8%, Ahafo reported 1.7%, Western Region was at 1.6%, Volta at 1.5%, Oti at 1.3%, Upper West at 1.2%, and the North East region had the lowest number of infections, with a prevalence rate of 0.45%.