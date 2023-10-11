Modern Ghana logo
OSP, working with FBI to look into assets, transactions of Cecilia Dapaah in US

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has started investigations into the activities of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah outside Ghana.

In a statement from the OSP, it disclosed that it is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation from the United States of America.

According to the statement, the investigation focuses on the assets and financial transactions of the former Sanitation Minister in the United States of America.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) @USEmbassyGhana have initiated concurrent inquiries into the activities of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and her associates.

“These investigations primarily focus on examining their assets and financial transactions within the United States of America,” parts of the statement from the Office of the Special Prosecutor said.

The statement further explained that this collaborative effort is to ascertain the lawfulness of Ms. Dapaah and her associates' wealth, both in the context of their funds transitioning from Ghana to the United States and vice versa.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

