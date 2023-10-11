A/R: Nurse killed in Kumasi

Rita Asamoah

A 33-year-old female nurse has been murdered in what looks like a contract killing.

The deceased, Rita Asamoah, a resident of Atwima Boko in the Ashanti Region, did not return home after closing from work on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Her husband, Otuo Serebour, sensing danger, reported to the Denchemouso Police Station that his wife was missing at 12 midnight on Monday.

Barely six hours later, Rita's lifeless body was found in a nearby bush at a distance of about 78 meters from her house at Atwima Boko.

Surprisingly, there were no marks of violence on the body except some vomit and foam around the nostrils when she was found at the crime scene.

Rita's handbag was also found at the scene as well as a polythene bag containing her ID cards and some medicines, the police said.

No arrest has been made yet but the dead body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) mortuary for autopsy.

However, preliminary police investigations revealed that Rita, a resident of Atwima Boko, worked as a nurse at Mac Hills Clinic Danyame in Kumasi.

As usual, Rita went to work on 09/10/23 but she did not return home as at 7pm so her husband, Otuo Serebuor called her workplace to check.

“When her manager, Graham David, was contacted on the phone, he indicated that he personally alighted her at Sofoline around 1800hours same day for the victim to look for another vehicle and continue home”, a police report said.

The police document, sighted by the paper, also said the information was then relayed to the Regional Control Room for necessary action.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Commander, COP Afful Boakye Yiadom has since spoken to the family and expressed the condolences of the IGP and the Police Administration.

-DGN online