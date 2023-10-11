Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I will build a consensus gov’t driven by national development agenda when elected president – Alan

I will build a consensus govt driven by national development agenda when elected president – Alan
11.10.2023 LISTEN

2024 Independent Presidential Candidate hopeful, Alan Kyerematen has pledged to unite all political parties to work for the good of Ghana when he is elected President of the country.

In a statement, he has assured that he will build a consensus government that will be driven by a national development agenda.

“When elected, I will build a consensus government that is driven by a sustainable, National Development Agenda. NO MORE POLITICS AS USUAL, where NPP and NDC outdo each other, fail to continue each others' projects and prioritize comparisons between records rather than solving urgent developmental challenges,” Alan Kyerematen said in a statement.

According to the presidential hopeful, Ghana will be a better place if projects aren't initiated for election points but for the genuine transformation of the nation.

In his statement, he said there is a need for a new paradigm shift that moves Ghana from growth and stability to economic transformation.

This he insists he will do through his Great Transformational Plan (GTP).

“Join me in this journey as we transform Ghana together, building a nation that is not just growing, but transforming. A nation that is not just stable, but dynamic. A nation that is not just developing, but thriving,” Alan appealed to Ghanaians.

Below is a copy of the statement from Alan:

When elected, I will build a consensus government that is driven by a sustainable, National Development Agenda. NO MORE POLITICS AS USUAL, where NPP and NDC outdo each other, fail to continue each others' projects and prioritize comparisons between records rather than solving urgent developmental challenges.

Imagine a Ghana where politics isn't a game of one-upmanship, but a collaborative effort for national development. A Ghana where projects aren't initiated for election points, but for the genuine transformation of our beloved nation.

We need a new paradigm shift that moves Ghana from growth and stability to economic transformation. This shift will be driven by my Great Transformational Plan (GTP) for Ghana, which puts YOU, the private sector, and the business community at the center of our national development efforts.

Join me in this journey as we transform Ghana together, building a nation that is not just growing, but transforming. A nation that is not just stable, but dynamic. A nation that is not just developing, but thriving.

#MovementForChange
#GhanaWillRiseAgain

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Suspect, Richard Appiah Abesim Murder: High Court to take plea of accused person on November 1 

1 hour ago

Ofankor landlord murder trial begins on October 17, court to call first witness Ofankor landlord murder trial begins on October 17, court to call first witness

2 hours ago

Bawumia, Alan, others mourn with Kufuor at his late wifes One Week Observation Bawumia, Alan, others mourn with Kufuor at his late wife’s One Week Observation

2 hours ago

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu IMF limits Nigeria's 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.9%

3 hours ago

Col Festus Aboagye There’s evidence suggesting a bigger political agenda to oust Dampare — Col Fest...

3 hours ago

Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah UTV attack: Call members supporting thuggery to order — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to N...

3 hours ago

NSS transformation agenda addressing employment – Akufo-Addo NSS transformation agenda addressing employment – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo NSS a vehicle for building national cohesion — Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘NSS transformative agenda addressing employment needs’ – Akufo-Adddo

3 hours ago

We will continue to picket at the finance ministry — Aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management to govt We will continue to picket at the finance ministry — Aggrieved customers of Gold...

Just in....
body-container-line