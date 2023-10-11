I will build a consensus gov’t driven by national development agenda when elected president – Alan

11.10.2023 LISTEN

2024 Independent Presidential Candidate hopeful, Alan Kyerematen has pledged to unite all political parties to work for the good of Ghana when he is elected President of the country.

In a statement, he has assured that he will build a consensus government that will be driven by a national development agenda.

“When elected, I will build a consensus government that is driven by a sustainable, National Development Agenda. NO MORE POLITICS AS USUAL, where NPP and NDC outdo each other, fail to continue each others' projects and prioritize comparisons between records rather than solving urgent developmental challenges,” Alan Kyerematen said in a statement.

According to the presidential hopeful, Ghana will be a better place if projects aren't initiated for election points but for the genuine transformation of the nation.

In his statement, he said there is a need for a new paradigm shift that moves Ghana from growth and stability to economic transformation.

This he insists he will do through his Great Transformational Plan (GTP).

“Join me in this journey as we transform Ghana together, building a nation that is not just growing, but transforming. A nation that is not just stable, but dynamic. A nation that is not just developing, but thriving,” Alan appealed to Ghanaians.

Below is a copy of the statement from Alan:

Imagine a Ghana where politics isn't a game of one-upmanship, but a collaborative effort for national development. A Ghana where projects aren't initiated for election points, but for the genuine transformation of our beloved nation.

We need a new paradigm shift that moves Ghana from growth and stability to economic transformation. This shift will be driven by my Great Transformational Plan (GTP) for Ghana, which puts YOU, the private sector, and the business community at the center of our national development efforts.

#MovementForChange

#GhanaWillRiseAgain