NASPA donates to paediatric ward in Holy Family Hospital at Techiman

National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) serving in the Techiman Municipality and its environs has donated baby care items to the paediatric ward of the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman to help serve the needs of babies admitted in the ward.

NASPA executives led by Dr Roger Twum Gyarko, President of the Association presenting the items on behalf of the association noted that children were gifts from God and needed to be given much attention when it comes to their development and well-being.

Dr Gyarko indicated that the Association was committed to supporting the welfare of children especially those receiving health care.

He noted that the donation was part of activities to mark the Association’s week celebrations in the area.

Dr Gyarko disclosed that the Association would also undertake cleanup exercises at the various lorry stations and dinner as part of activities to mark the week.

Receiving the items Madam Mary Boamah nursing mother at the ward, expressed gratitude towards the Association and said these items as come at the right time as some mothers could not afford some of the items to take care of their babies.

Mr Isaac Tandegr, Staff Nursing Officer at the ward commended the Association and noted that these donation would go a long way to aid in healing and promoting the well-being of the children and their mothers, saying caring through this type of method was another way to heal the sick fast.

According to Mr Tandegr due to the location of the Hospital, people rush in at any time to seek health care, however, it would be prudent for stakeholders to it as a matter of agency to expand some of the facilities including the paediatric wards to cater for more health seekers.

The ward admits children with general conditions including malaria, typhoid, burns and emergencies.