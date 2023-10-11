Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia, Alan, others mourn with Kufuor at his late wife’s One Week Observation

Headlines Bawumia, Alan, others mourn with Kufuor at his late wifes One Week Observation
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor and his family are holding the One Week Observation of the passing of his wife, Theresa Kufuor today.

The observation is being held at the Peduase residence of the former President.

Theresa Kufuor, the wife of former President Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1, at her home after battling a prolonged illness.

At the one-week observance of the passing of the former First Lady, several dignitaries have joined J.A Kufuor to mourn.

Among the top officials include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia as well as former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and his wife Christabel Kyerematen.

In attendance for the one-week observation are chiefs and officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that there will be a state funeral for former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

In his statement to mourn the deceased, President Akufo-Addo described her as a woman who bore the vicissitudes of life with great stoicism and an unshakable belief in the sovereignty of Almighty God.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Suspect, Richard Appiah Abesim Murder: High Court to take plea of accused person on November 1 

1 hour ago

Ofankor landlord murder trial begins on October 17, court to call first witness Ofankor landlord murder trial begins on October 17, court to call first witness

2 hours ago

Bawumia, Alan, others mourn with Kufuor at his late wifes One Week Observation Bawumia, Alan, others mourn with Kufuor at his late wife’s One Week Observation

2 hours ago

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu IMF limits Nigeria's 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.9%

3 hours ago

Col Festus Aboagye There’s evidence suggesting a bigger political agenda to oust Dampare — Col Fest...

3 hours ago

Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah UTV attack: Call members supporting thuggery to order — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to N...

3 hours ago

NSS transformation agenda addressing employment – Akufo-Addo NSS transformation agenda addressing employment – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo NSS a vehicle for building national cohesion — Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘NSS transformative agenda addressing employment needs’ – Akufo-Adddo

3 hours ago

We will continue to picket at the finance ministry — Aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management to govt We will continue to picket at the finance ministry — Aggrieved customers of Gold...

Just in....
body-container-line