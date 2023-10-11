Bawumia, Alan, others mourn with Kufuor at his late wife’s One Week Observation

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor and his family are holding the One Week Observation of the passing of his wife, Theresa Kufuor today.

The observation is being held at the Peduase residence of the former President.

Theresa Kufuor, the wife of former President Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1, at her home after battling a prolonged illness.

At the one-week observance of the passing of the former First Lady, several dignitaries have joined J.A Kufuor to mourn.

Among the top officials include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia as well as former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and his wife Christabel Kyerematen.

In attendance for the one-week observation are chiefs and officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that there will be a state funeral for former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

In his statement to mourn the deceased, President Akufo-Addo described her as a woman who bore the vicissitudes of life with great stoicism and an unshakable belief in the sovereignty of Almighty God.