There’s evidence suggesting a bigger political agenda to oust Dampare — Col Festus Aboagye

Col Festus Aboagye

Security Analyst, Col Festus Aboagye (Rtd) has raised concern about the conduct of the Parliamentary Committee set up to investigate the leaked audio which plots to remove IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

Having assessed the proceedings of the Committee, the Security Analyst says he is convinced there is a bigger political agenda to get rid of the Inspector General of Police.

“I have been of the view that there is some empirical evidence that there is a bigger political agenda to remove the IGP from office,” Col Festus Aboagye said in an interview with TV3.

He continued, “That is, more or less, evidenced in the approach that the committee has adopted which appears to widen the scope beyond its original terms of reference of first of all, authenticating the leaked audio/video material and investigating the circumstances surrounding the plot to remove the IGP from office by some persons still in uniform of the police service and one or two others who are civilians.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Committee investigating the plot to remove the IGP, Samuel Atta Akyea has denied accusations of bias.

He assures the public that no evidence will be manufactured to harm Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the investigation continues.

“If anybody is having jitters, that I am going to manufacture evidence against the IGP, it does not accord with common sense.

“Because what we are doing here is being recorded, so, Atta Akyea with whatever dexterity will not be able to improve upon the evidence,” the Chairman stressed.

Meanwhile, the Committee is continuing its sitting on the matter today.