UTV attack: Call members supporting thuggery to order — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to NPP leadership

Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has called on the ruling New Patriotic Party to deal with the October 7 attack on UTV by some members of the party.

He said the party must call any member supporting the thuggery to order and possibly punish them, just as it does to those who violate the party's rules.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show, the minister stressed that every member of the party must condemn the attack.

"If the party is punishing people for behavior inconsistent with the party's rules or national laws, and a member expresses support for such behavior, I believe the leadership should also look into it," he stated.

"There must be consistency in the party's approach. Just as the party and government consistently condemn the incident, the party leadership should also ensure consistency between those positions and views expressed by party members," the minister added.

The party, through its National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah, has condemned and dissociated itself from members who stormed UTV studios during the broadcast of United Showbiz on Saturday, October 7, demanding regular pundit Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus to apologise for consisting criticising the Akufo-Add-Bawumia government.

The group were angry with A Plus for tearing a letter sent by NPP leadership to UTV management calling for United Showbiz reforms.

Police later announced the arrest of 16 persons in connection with the attack.