NSS a vehicle for building national cohesion — Akufo-Addo

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
President Nana Akufo-Addo has emphasized the important role of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in promoting national cohesion in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of activities to mark the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the NSS at the UPSA Auditorium on Tuesday, October 10, Akufo-Addo said the comprehensive transformation of the Scheme is addressing youth employment while building citizens' values.

"The transformation agenda primarily focuses on skills training, pre-employment support and instilling responsibility, discipline, nationalism and volunteerism," he stated.

While paying tribute to past MPs, Akufo-Addo quoted former MP and President John Agyekum Kufuor, who said in 1980 that "the Scheme is a vehicle for building national cohesion. We should look at it as developing human resources to be used more efficiently."

Several agencies including NEIP, GEA and CTVET are also prioritizing the needs of young people, Akufo-Addo noted.

Akufo-Addo disclosed that "for the first time, the NSS will lay a policy before Parliament transitioning it into an Authority."

The President urged scaling up support to key sectors and utilizing trainees' capabilities "to generate maximum impact."

Through its new Economic Enclave Programme, the NSS will deploy 65,000 graduates to agriculture over four years, generating over $92 million.

