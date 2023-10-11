‘NSS transformative agenda addressing employment needs’ – Akufo-Adddo

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has embarked on a comprehensive transformation agenda aimed at addressing youth unemployment in Ghana, said President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking at the launch of activities to mark the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the NSS on Tuesday, October 10, at UPSA Auditorium in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the Scheme's new strategic direction, tied to other pro-youth agencies, focuses on skills training, pre-employment support and instilling values of civic responsibility.

"Several youth development programmes have been put in place, which not only prioritise young adults' needs and build the skills needed to become productive and successful members of society, but also strengthen young people’s sense of identity and belief in the future," the President said.

"Under the new agenda, the NSS will deploy 65,000 graduates to agriculture over four years, creating 81,000 jobs in farming and related sectors.

"It aims to develop 20,000 hectares of land for production, generating US$92 million in revenue by year four.

"For the first time, the NSS will present a draft policy to Parliament, transitioning the Scheme to an Authority with a legal framework for the new 'Deployment for Employment' model," Akufo-Addo announced.

The President urged the NSS to scale up support to education, health and agriculture.

"The capabilities of these energetic and educated youth would be deployed to generate maximum impact for socio-economic development," he said.

Paying tribute to past MPs, Akufo-Addo quoted former MP and President John Kufuor, who said in 1980 that "the Scheme is a vehicle for building national cohesion. We should look at it as developing human resources to be used more efficiently."