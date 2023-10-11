We will continue to picket at the finance ministry — Aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management to gov’t

Aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management say they will continue their picketing at the Finance Ministry indefinitely if government fails to heed their calls after spending a night sleeping at the premises.

According to the aggrieved customers, they intended to protest at the Ministry for two days until government reach out to them.

They however noted that they have every reason to believe that, government has no intentions to resolve their problem since no government officials have met them two days after picketing at the Finance Ministry.

Convener for the group, Charles Nyame, in an interview with Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, said government officials have been insensitive to their plights.

He added that the group will continue to protest at the Finance Ministry until government releases their locked-up funds to them.

"We wrote to the police about our protest and gave them 48 hours hoping that we would have achieved some results after that, but looking at how things are going, we will have to stay here for a longer time, hence we are writing again to the police to extend the picketing indefinitely," he stated.

He lamented that over 800 of their members have died in the last five years due to the government’s refusal to pay their investments.

The aggrieved customers on Tuesday, October 10 picketed at the premises of the Ministry to demand their locked-up funds.

The group says GH¢8.6 billion approved by Parliament to settle their members is yet to get to their members.