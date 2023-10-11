Modern Ghana logo
Customers of defunct GCFM pass night at Finance Ministry to demand locked up cash

11.10.2023 LISTEN

Members of the Concerned Customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management spent a night at the Finance Ministry's premises to demand the release of their locked-up funds.

These customers, some of whom are elderly and some over 70 years old, nursing mothers among others braved harsh weather conditions and slept in the open as their 48-hour protest entered its first 24-hour stretch.

Their funds were caught up in the collapse of Gold Coast Fund Management during the financial sector cleanup.

They are demanding the release of some GH¢8.6 billion, which has already been approved by Parliament to settle their members.

Charles Nyame, the Convener of the group, expressed disappointment and described the treatment they received from the Finance Ministry authorities as disrespectful.

In a related development, another group named Concerned First Fund Shareholders is also demanding payment of around GHS164 million owed to over 22,000 members.

They have pledged to join the ongoing protest today to amplify their demands for resolution.

-Classfmonline

