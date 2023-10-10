Other African countries must learn from DVLA; they are doing great work – Dr. Ibn Chambas

The African Union High Representative, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas has applauded the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in Ghana for the various innovations making the Authority function effectively.

Since taking over as DVLA's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Kwasi Agyeman has transformed the Authority and made it one of the best public institutions in the country.

The nuisance of middlemen (goro boys) which used to be a major challenge in giving the Authority a bad name has been addressed and reduced to the barest minimum.

Thanks to many policies and innovations, services provided by DVLA are now done swiftly and without stress to the delight of the Ghanaian public.

Delivering an address at the maiden edition of the International Driver and Vehicle Innovations Conference (2023 IDVIC) in Accra on Tuesday, October 10, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia stressed that DVLA in the next phase is going to ride on the back of technology to execute its mandate.

As part of its plans, DVLA is looking at a future where Driver's Licenses will be Digital, the use of biometric authentication methods such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, will enhance the security of driver's licenses, having Automated Testing and Evaluation, as well as Predictive Analytics for Road Safety and National Security, among others.

Impressed with what is happening at DVLA, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas in an address at the Conference said he is pleased with the leadership of Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia.

“We are very impressed with the innovation that we are seeing in Ghana at the DVLA under the leadership of Kwasi Agyeman Busia. He is really showing the way forward.

“What we like to see is a regional approach to support and to help free movement of goods and persons which as you know is still primarily by road in our sub-region,” he said.

According to the African Union High Representative, it is important that other African countries learn from the successes of DVLA to improve the transport sector not only in their countries but on the continent.

He said he believes this will enhance trade on the continent to bolster economies.

“There is the need for enhanced trade and security. And when it comes to that I think the way to go is technology which is why we are very excited about the technological innovations we are seeing with DVLA in Ghana which if emulated by other member states could help us to facilitate the free movement that we want to see of persons and of goods which all goes to contribute to enhance trade,” Dr. Ibn Chambers said.

Dr. Ibn Chambers further indicated that as we examine the challenges of transport and rising climate change across Africa, efficient public transportation and the development of mass transport systems are essential components to be taken into account by leveraging technology.